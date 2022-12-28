Yucatan, the state with the lowest incidence of crime in the country in 2022

Yucatan reiterates its position as the safest state in the country, by ranking first with the lowest incidence of crime during the period from January to November, as a result of the actions and schemes promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to preserve the peace and tranquility of Yucatecan families.

According to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (Sesnsp), the state registered a rate of 168.65 crimes per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure more than nine times lower than the national rate of 1,518.86 crimes per 100,000 inhabitants.

This meant a decrease of -52.8% in cases, going from 8,251 crimes in 2021 to 3,893 in 2022.

Continuing with more good news, Yucatan remains as the state with the lowest intentional homicide rate in the country by registering 1.60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure more than 11 times lower than the national rate of 18.52 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The state also ranked first in the country among the entities with the lowest rates of vehicle theft (four-wheeled vehicles), registering 1.47 cases, a rate significantly lower than the national rate of 71.46 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

On the subject of femicides, a rate of 0.34 cases per 100,000 women was registered, placing Yucatan in second place with the lowest incidence of these situations.

Likewise, it was the second place with the second lowest rate of home robbery and the fourth in robbery to pedestrians, registering 5.93 cases and 2.51 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively, both figures below the national average of 42.96 and 54.25, respectively.

Finally, it ranked third at the national level with the lowest number of extortion cases per 100,000 inhabitants at the national level, registering 0.39 cases, lower than the national average of 7.32 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Through the strong boost to the equipment of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), the installation of more cameras, constant training of the police force and maintaining the teamwork between government and society, Governor Vila Dosal reaffirms his commitment not only to preserve but also to increase the security indexes in the territory.

Thus, the State Government reaffirms its commitment to maintain the entity as the safest and most peaceful in the country, to continue generating favorable conditions that provide certainty for the arrival of more investments that continue to generate better jobs that raise the quality of life of Yucatecan families.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments