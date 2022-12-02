Yucatan reconfirms why it is a travel trend for 2023

As part of the so-called “Travel Tuesday”, which kicks off the Christmas holiday celebrations such as “Black Friday” and “Cyber Monday”, the international publication, specialized in Tourism, Condé Nast Traveler (CNT), published its list of the destinations they consider ideal to visit in 2023.

The publication considers 23 different destinations worldwide, being the Yucatan Peninsula, the only region in Mexico mentioned as one of the must-see destinations to travel during the next year, adding recommendations of some boutique hotels with avant-garde design in the middle of the jungle and waterways of the region. With a boom of design-forward stays opening their doors, in a destination that is already easy to love, “the Yucatan Peninsula on the fringes of southeastern Mexico is poised to be one of the most attractive areas to visit this year.”

Calling attention to the infrastructure of boutique hotels that opened their doors this year and are set to open in 2023, the publication gives hotel Galopina as an example. A hotel located in the Yucatan municipality of Acanceh, with only five rooms, owned by Elisa Navarrete and Guillaume Galopin, Mexicans who, after a stint in Paris, returned to Mexico to create a dream place in the jungle, with miles of trails, organic gardens and rooms with terraces for meditation.

It is worth mentioning that the state of Yucatan, thanks to its extensive tourism offer, infrastructure, connectivity and the attraction of new investments in the tourism sector, which have enriched the lodging proposal in the destination with hotels and unique and exclusive experiences, is that specialized publishers such as CNT, during the last four years, continue to include information about its attractions.

This 2022 is the second consecutive year that the magazine’s readers positioned Mérida, the Yucatecan capital, as the only Mexican destination included in the “Great Cities” category in the Best Cities in the World to Visit: 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards. It is worth remembering that, in 2019, Mérida entered this list for the first time in the “Small Cities” category with more than 600 thousand votes, obtaining the first place in the Best Cities in the World and in 2020 it remained on the list.

Also, during 2019, specialized tourism media in the United States, positioned Yucatán as the destination to visit during that year. Today, Yucatán is once again positioned as the preferred destination with its inclusion in media such as MSN Travel, which includes Chichén Itzá as one of the must-visits of a lifetime (25 top Travel Bucket List ideas). Earlier this month, the iconic travel magazine Frommer, published its list of just 15 destinations as the “best places to visit in 2023” to Yucatán, highlighting it as a rewarding travel destination.

In addition, other media, such as MICE Travel Today, Travel Pulse, Jax Fax and USA Today, have also added to the long list of editorials that have included Yucatán and its tourist offerings, archeology, architecture, gastronomy and magical towns, within their travel recommendations.

With a wide range of quality products and services, unique and unrepeatable experiences, in addition to its culture, history and exceptional climate, Yucatan has become a travel “most” for some of the most prestigious and specialized media in travel tourism, luxury, gastronomic tourism, cultural among others, so it is not surprising that the entity closes 2022 with higher numbers than in 2019, a historic year in the reception of visitors for Yucatan.

