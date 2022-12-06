Yucatan makes history by setting Guinness World Record in the field of people with disabilities

Yucatan makes history by imposing the new Guinness Record “The greatest lesson of disability awareness”, as it achieved the presence of more than 500 people with disabilities at the XXI Century Convention Center.

This event has never been done before and places the state as a worldwide reference, because of the impulse of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to have more inclusive and dignified spaces for this sector of the population.

The attendance of at least 250 people with disabilities exceeded expectations with the participation of more than 500 attendees, who enjoyed the screening of “La Laguna Rosa”, a Mexican film that addresses the theme of Down Syndrome.

Vila Dosal pointed out that today history is being made and Yucatan is sending a strong message to other parts of the country and the world that we must create the best conditions for people with disabilities.

“The most important thing is that together we are taking a step forward to have greater inclusion of people with disabilities through a priority and cross-cutting policy so that we all have the same possibilities to develop,” he said.

Dosal indicated that this Record is about making adaptations in public spaces, for example, the construction of ramps in the 6 halls, adaptations in the bathrooms for wheelchair users, the ticket office and candy counter have a lower height for the attention of people with disabilities.

The installation of a new stop that connects with the tactile route for the visually impaired, a Mexican Sign Language (LSM) interpreter will be present, and 45 special hearing aids were acquired for people with autism.

Accompanied by the representative of the Mexican Confederation for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, Matilde Álvarez Quijano, the Governor recalled that the Institute for the Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities was created, which works transversally with other agencies.

Afterwards, the evidence was received, such as declarations from witnesses and viewers, the final count was made and the declaration that Yucatan set a Record was made and the corresponding certificate was received from the Guinness World Records adjudicator.

All these changes were made under the supervision of architect Janett Jiménez Santos, accessibility consultant based on human rights, usability, safety, and sustainability, focused on inclusive design in real estate, public space, and transportation to improve people’s mobility.







