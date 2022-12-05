Yucatan gymnasts seek economic support to represent Mexico in Dubai

Seven Yucatecan gymnasts are seeking support to travel to Dubai and represent Mexico. They are the Gummers, a gymnastics team that recently won a pass to the international competition of the World Gymnastics Federation in the 10 to 12 years old category.

“As moms of the Gummers group, we are looking for sponsorships so that our daughters can attend a gymnastics competition in Dubai,” explained Arlette Baeza Cerón, mother of one of the girls.

This was made possible because the team of young athletes won a national tournament in Oaxaca, obtaining a score that guaranteed them a pass to the international competition: “It was made possible thanks to the training and effort they have had”.

The proud mother acknowledged that they were unaware of the impact of their daughters’ discipline, until they themselves informed them of their feat.

“They did it; they are very happy and excited and we as moms are also very happy with the results obtained.”

The goal, explained Arlette Baeza, is to reach Dubai in March 2023, which would imply an expense of 60 thousand pesos per competitor, so they are looking for sponsorships: “We want to approach a company that will give us the opportunity to work“.

Most of these girls, he emphasized, began their training when they were three or four years old and continue it almost every day at the Heymo gym, north of Mérida.

“They don’t realize the expense this generates. We are working moms, which allows us to give them some comforts, but this implies an important amount,” she said.

For Arlette Baeza, the fact of having obtained the pass to the international competition is reason for the pequeñas to dimension being the smallest Yucatecans in their category and the importance of representing the country. “Marking history. It is the first time that this aesthetic gymnastics competition comes to Mexico,” she emphasized.

She said that the airplane flights cost 30,000 pesos, to which must be added the stay in that country and the expenses generated.

Rosana Ruz, another of the mothers, commented that they are currently in the process of contacting companies that could be interested and, in this way, seek support. She also said that they have already knocked on the doors of the state government.

Mía Lara Ruz, one of the girl gymnasts, expressed her excitement at the challenge of going to such an important competition; Katty Mézquita Risueño said, “We want to show that we are very good.“

“We are looking for sponsors to support us, because we don’t have the money and we want to give all our effort to go and compete,” added Arlette Pinzón Baeza.

Anelly Peniche Torres admitted that the Gummers team is very nervous about the new terrain. However, she said, the athletes are eager to give their best to represent the state and the country.

In addition to sponsorships, the girls and their mothers are selling chocolates to help defray the costs of their trip. To purchase these candies and support the cause you can visit @gummers22 on Instagram.

