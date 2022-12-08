Yucatan goes one step further in terms of transparency and accountability

From now on, the Advisory Council for the Budget and Expenditure Exercise of the Government of the State of Yucatán, an organization created at the initiative of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and made up mostly of citizens, will is contemplated within the State Government Budget and Accounting Law, after the local Congress approved on this day a proposal to reform said regulations to guarantee the permanence of this body, sent by the Executive Power, with which it is paid to strengthen transparency and accountability.

With this initiative, sent by Vila Dosal and endorsed by the Yucatecan Legislative Power, it is achieved that the Consultative Council of the Budget and Exercise of the Expenditure of the Government of the State of Yucatán transcends this administration and, regardless of the arrival of new Governments, continues to be a citizen participation mechanism that, together with the others that are developed from time to time, contribute to the formation of an increasingly democratic state, whose governments are conducted with the highest principles and values, always seeking the benefit of society.

Fulfilling one of his campaign commitments, Governor Vila Dosal not only installed the Advisory Council for the Budget and Expenditure Exercise of the Government of the State of Yucatán from the beginning of his administration, but has now achieved that this body is already contemplated in the Government Budget and Accounting Law.

By enacting this proposal into Law, citizen participation in the creation of the budget proposal and public spending is institutionalized, beyond the administration of Vila Dosal.

It is worth mentioning that, at the suggestion of the business sector and civil society, during his campaign for Governor in 2018, Vila Dosal acquired the commitment to form the first Advisory Council for the Budget and Expenditure Exercise of the Government of the State of Yucatán, made up of chambers, schools, professionals and also by the Executive Power itself, whose job is to supervise the state budget.

It must be remembered that this body, created from the second day of the Vila Dosal administration so that citizens decide on the destination of public resources, is made up mostly of members of business chambers, members of the academy, professional associations , experts in administration and finance, as well as representatives of civil society.

Four years after its installation, the Advisory Council for the Budget and Expenditure Exercise of the Government of the State of Yucatán has been a space where citizens, through various representatives, have been able to learn about the destination of the budget, under the understanding that the public resources belong to citizens, so they must know the areas in which public resources will be allocated to meet the social demands of the state.

Therefore, the Governor determined it pertinent to strengthen this body and promote its permanence. This, through its regulation in the law of the matter.

In this sense, it was determined that the Government Budget and Accounting Law of the State of Yucatán is the ideal order to regulate the Advisory Council of the Budget and Exercise of the Government of the State of Yucatán, since its purpose is to regulate the programming, budgeting , exercise, accounting, accountability, control and evaluation of public income and expenses of the State of Yucatan.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments