Yucatan: death toll from road accidents grows exponentially this year

A few days before the end of 2022, the blacklist of deaths due to road accidents has increased, fulfilling the warnings of specialists for this December season in Yucatan.

From 2007 to date, 4,237 Yucatecans have lost their lives in the streets, avenues, and highways of the State, which has put the National Center for Accident Prevention, headed by René Flores Ayora, on alert.

This year there have been 217 traffic fatalities in Yucatán, with motorcyclists accounting for 47 percent of the total.

Last year there were 7,19 traffic accidents in the state, the highest figure in 11 years, which left nearly 4,000 injured, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Those accidents registered in 2021 were even lower compared to the previous year, when there were 4,831 and the “Land traffic accidents in urban and suburban areas” table contemplated “the highest figure for nine years”.

The highest peak occurred in 2008, with seven thousand 662 events, and the lowest was in 1998, with three thousand 600, so Yucatan was positioned in the national top 10.

The highest incidence occurred in 2008, with 5,406 people injured, and the lowest was in 1997, with 2,177 individuals attended by paramedics, placing Yucatan among the five states with the highest incidence.

Pandemic slowdown

Between 2021 and 2022, the problem increased 110 percent, compared to 2020 when 19 deaths were recorded due to road accidents, due to mobility restrictions to cut the covid-19 transmission chain.

Only for this month of December, the Big Data of traffic accidents estimated, due to the behavior of the events during the last months, that about 25 people would die in a road accident; however, to date there are 15 and the list is still headed by motorcyclists.

On December 15, a motorcyclist died when he skidded and crashed on the pavement on the Chumayel-Mama stretch of the Merida-Chetumal highway. The man was identified as Rubén and, according to the first reviews by the authorities, he lost control of his motorcycle and fell hard, hitting his head.

On December 19, a motorcyclist from Yucatán met a tragic end, who died on Monday morning after being run over by the driver of a foreign transport unit, in an incident which occurred at kilometer 15 of the Mérida-Tetiz federal highway.

The most recent fatal accident occurred on the night of December 19, when at kilometer 1+800 of the Izamal-Citilcum highway, Raquel Oxté, 22, and her five-year-old son were traveling on a motorcycle and were hit by a CRIO chicken delivery truck.

Fatalities 2022

Motorcyclists: 105

Commuters: 35

Drivers: 27

Cyclists: 20

Pedestrians: 30

Total: 217

