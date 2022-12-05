  • Entertainment,
  • Feature,
  • Lifestyle

    • Your best choices on Netflix for December 2022

    By on December 5, 2022
    person holding a remote control
    Photo by freestocks.org on Pexels.com

    We know that work has been keeping you busy, but since we finally have some free time, it’s time to start a new series or venture into a great story in a movie! That’s why we bring you the December 2022 premieres on Netflix.

    Series

    • The most beautiful flower (7/12/2022)
    • The Rookie (12/16/2022)
    • Emily in Paris: Season 3 (12/21/2022)
    • Alice in Borderland: Season 2 (12/22/2022)
    • Dale, dale, dale! (12/23/2022)
    • The Witcher: Origin of Blood (12/25/2022)
    • Mother There Are Only Two: Season 3 (12/25/2022)
    • The Circle: USA. – Season 5 (12/28/2022)
    • La Reina del Sur: Season 3 (12/30/2022)
    • Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 (12/30/2022)

    Movies

    • Troll (1/12/2022)
    • Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2/12/2022)
    • Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2/12/2022)
    • Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro (9/12/2022)
    • I Still Believe in Santa (12/14/2022)
    • BARDO, False Chronicle of a Few Truths (16/12/2022)
    • Reviving Christmas (12/20/2022)
    • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (12/23/2022)
    • Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical (12/25/2022)
    • Background Noise (30/12/2022)

    Netflix documentaries and specials

    • In Plain Sight: The Narvarte Case (8/12/2022)
    • Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Christmas Mystery (12/15/2022)
    • I’m a Murderer: Season 4 (12/21/2022)

    New Kids’ Movies and Series

    • LEGO Friends: Christmas Special (1/12/2022)
    • Mighty Express: Train Race (5/12/2022)
    • A Boss in Diapers: Christmas Special (6/12/2022)
    • Sonic Prime (15/12/2022)

    TYT Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment