Your best choices on Netflix for December 2022

We know that work has been keeping you busy, but since we finally have some free time, it’s time to start a new series or venture into a great story in a movie! That’s why we bring you the December 2022 premieres on Netflix.
Series
- The most beautiful flower (7/12/2022)
- The Rookie (12/16/2022)
- Emily in Paris: Season 3 (12/21/2022)
- Alice in Borderland: Season 2 (12/22/2022)
- Dale, dale, dale! (12/23/2022)
- The Witcher: Origin of Blood (12/25/2022)
- Mother There Are Only Two: Season 3 (12/25/2022)
- The Circle: USA. – Season 5 (12/28/2022)
- La Reina del Sur: Season 3 (12/30/2022)
- Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 (12/30/2022)
Movies
- Troll (1/12/2022)
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2/12/2022)
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2/12/2022)
- Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro (9/12/2022)
- I Still Believe in Santa (12/14/2022)
- BARDO, False Chronicle of a Few Truths (16/12/2022)
- Reviving Christmas (12/20/2022)
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (12/23/2022)
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical (12/25/2022)
- Background Noise (30/12/2022)
Netflix documentaries and specials
- In Plain Sight: The Narvarte Case (8/12/2022)
- Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Christmas Mystery (12/15/2022)
- I’m a Murderer: Season 4 (12/21/2022)
New Kids’ Movies and Series
- LEGO Friends: Christmas Special (1/12/2022)
- Mighty Express: Train Race (5/12/2022)
- A Boss in Diapers: Christmas Special (6/12/2022)
- Sonic Prime (15/12/2022)
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Sunset over the sea gathers 2 thousand people at Progreso’s fiscal dock
The return of “Sunsets over the.
-
Presidento Joe Biden congratulates U.S. National Team for their participation in the World Cup Qatar 2022
U.S. President Joe Biden sent words.
-
Yucatan gymnasts seek economic support to represent Mexico in Dubai
Seven Yucatecan gymnasts are seeking support.
-
Merida is awarded in the 7th edition of the ICLEI Award for Sustainable Local Government 2022
The good practices and public policies.
-
Flight from Tuxtla Gutierrez to Cancun delayed six hours by a passenger: he did not want to pay for extra luggage
A Viva Aerobus plane that was.
-
Heavy fire caused alert on the Merida-Progreso Highway
A strong fire caused an alert.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador review progress on strategic projects for Yucatán
During the 12th work meeting held.
-
It’s official! The Merida Marathon will take place on Sunday, January 8, 2023
Marathon Merida Banorte Once again, the.
-
Wakanda Forever” actor to give presentations in Mérida
Josué Maychi, the actor from Campeche.
-
Married couple’s pickup truck overturns and ends up catching fire
A young man and his pregnant.
Leave a Comment