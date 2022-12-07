Xibalbá, these are the symptoms of the Yucatecan Covid variant

The number of covid cases in Yucatan has started to rebound over the last 14 days, and everything seems to be attributed to the Xibalba variant, so we are going to explain each one of the symptoms.

As we reported in La Verdad Noticias, a few days ago, the Biotechnology Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) reported the existence of a new variant of Covid-19, which got its Mayan name because it emerged in the Yucatan Peninsula.

It is known as Xibalbá, a BW.1 subvariant of omicron, to which is attributed the considerable increase in cases of covid-19 in Yucatan.

In other Yucatan news, we reported that in the last 15 days, 1,630 new cases have been reported by the state health authorities.

Specialists in the subject indicate that due to its symptoms it has been misdiagnosed, being confused with a flu or pharyngitis, due to the similarity in the initial symptoms of this strain.

The variant comes from the mutation of the BQ.1 variant and received its name because it originated in the state.

It is worth mentioning that Xibalbá means ‘hidden place’, which in ancestral mythology refers to the subway world, where divinities of disease and death are located.

These are the symptoms of Xibalbá

The accelerated increase of covid cases in Yucatan, coincides with the discovery of the variant, whose symptoms we will let you know below:

Hoarseness

Cough

Cut body

Sore throat

Loss of smell and taste

Fatigue

Runny Nose

Fever

Aphonia

Diarrhea

If you have any of these symptoms and you have been in contact with a patient infected with Covid-19, we recommend that you get tested, as you may be dealing with the Xibalba variant.

