With the arrival of Le Bellot to Seybaplaya, Campeche consolidates in the tourist cruise route

With the arrival of the cruise ship “Le Bellot” of the French company Compagnie Du Ponant at the Seybaplaya Port of Seybaplaya, Campeche continues to position itself as a tourist cruise destination, along with the diversification of its economy, as instructed by Governor Layda Sansores San Roman, to take advantage of the port potential of the state.

The General Director of the Integral Port Administration, Agapito Ceballos Fuentes, and the Secretary of Tourism, Mauricio Arceo Piña, accompanied by immigration, naval and municipal authorities, welcomed the travelers and exchanged plaques for their first visit to this port terminal.

As part of the route Cozumel-Seybaplaya-Progreso-Water Cay, Honduras-Santo Tomas de Castilla, Guatemala-Livingston, Guatemala-Ciudad Bélica-Cayo de la Medialuna-Cozumel, the vessel docked at platform 8 of the Port with 121 passengers and 124 crew members on board, with nationalities from the United States, France, Russia, Switzerland and Belgium. The next confirmed dates are December 18 and 28.

Currently, an important market niche is being served in this sector that adapts to the natural characteristics of our entity, with luxury cruises of shallow draft and an important number of passengers.

Having the companies Compagnie Du Ponant and American Queen Voyages, since 2019 and to date, a total record of 12 arrivals to the Port of Seybaplaya, being eight of Ponant and four of AQV.

In the case of Le Bellot, it has a length of 131.46 meters, a beam of 18 meters and a draft of 4.7 meters.

