Will we have a “cold” Christmas this year in Yucatan?

With the arrival of the winter season, the weather in Yucatán is usually different from the rest of the country, as it is predominantly warm most of the year.

However, in the period from December to January there is usually a slight drop in temperature known as ‘heladez’, which is a cool wind.

The minimum temperatures that are usually registered in Yucatan during the winter are 5 degrees Celsius, mainly in the areas near the sea.

Likewise, as mentioned, the climate during most of the year is usually hot, with rains in summer and autumn, and during the winter there are cool temperatures.

With Christmas approaching, a day that used to be cold in the past, this year will be different, since according to the Institutional Committee for the Attention of Extreme Meteorological Phenomena of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (Ciafeme-UADY), the weather will remain warm.

According to meteorologist Juan Vázquez Montalvo, the formation of anticyclonic systems that will cover a large part of the country will prevent the descent of cold air masses towards the Yucatán Peninsula.

Regarding the behavior of the atmosphere, the polar jet stream that every year should approach or incline towards the south is not doing so, so cold air masses will only stay in the western and central part of the U.S., and at most reach the northwest, north and northeast of the country.

In fact, he warned that, because the North Atlantic still retains its warm waters, there is a threat of an off-season cyclone formation, since the cold air masses that should dominate the Central Atlantic have not arrived; therefore, to the south of the Gulf of Mexico, cold fronts are not arriving.

Another factor that will play against the arrival of northerlies are the anticyclonic systems that will cover a large part of the country, especially the Yucatan Peninsula.

In general, during the day, hot environments will predominate, when it is common at this time of year for temperate to hot environments to prevail.

The theory of climate change says that the planet is warming and that the masses of cold air in the northern hemisphere will “descend” weakened to the south, which causes warmth during the winter season.

The cold for Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve “is getting farther and farther away”; however, daytime warmth and nighttime coolness will prevail.

That is why if you were planning to buy warm clothes to wear for Christmas or New Year’s Eve, it is preferable to be comfortable and avoid feeling hot with what you wear.

TYT Newsroom







