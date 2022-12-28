Why it is Worth Studying the Language and Culture of Yucatán

Yucatán is a lesser-known wonder of the world – a hidden treasure of sorts, known to a select few outsiders for its vast and unspoiled tropical rainforests, ancient Mayan ruins, and an authentic indigenous population that preserves the local Mayan culture to this day.

You are not going to find Yucatán as an autopilot destination point for many tourist flights or their language among the most spoken in the world, but let us argue that this overlooked corner of the world is highly underappreciated and worth a closer look for its cultural richness and historical significance.

Why learn the Yucatán language

They say you have a different personality for every language you speak. New Languages are not just about referring to things by making alternative noises.

Languages typify the cultures they stem from and reflect the qualities of their respective societies. Each of those cultures has its own history, way of thinking, and some common identity associated with it, all of which you are automatically assimilating when immersing in a new language.

The distinctness of culture gives its language uniqueness in concept and nuance that sets it apart from others, and since a language is intertwined with the rest of the human psyche, a language can give you a rich insight into a new way of thinking – like you are exploring an alternative dimension of the human mind.

As useful as multilingualism is, you can't learn them all. With the rise of global industries, international worker exchange, and foreign studying, the demand for translation services is on the rise.

Why choose Yucatán with so many other cultures to explore

In a word – exclusivity. Globalization is synchronizing western cultures and phasing out cultural variety. Yucatán, on the other hand, is largely isolated and conservative – having remained immune to westernization and cultural homogenization. Exploring a rich ancient culture that sharply differs from your own brings you closer to true human nature and opens up a fresh new philosophical and sociological perspective on life.

Bottom line

Exploring new languages and cultures allows you to expand your perspective and unlock more colors of the world. Exposing yourself to different people and ways of life is a deeply enriching and spiritual experience and the best means of personal growth and diversification. In a word, diving into new languages and cultures makes you a layered, wiser, more complete human being.







