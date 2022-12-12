What to do in the Yucatan Peninsula?

Yucatan’s must-do’s
With its paradisiacal beaches, important archaeological sites, colonial cities and stunning natural areas, there is no doubt that you will have plenty to do during your stay in Yucatán.
To help you plan your trip, here is a guide to the best things to see and do in Yucatán, a huge peninsula that includes the Mexican states of Quintana Roo, Yucatán, and Campeche, as well as parts of Belize and Guatemala.
1. Visit Chichen Itzá
2. Ride a bike in Coba
3. Swim with the turtles in Akumal
4. The protected island of Contoy
5. Bioluminescence in Holbox
6. Bathing in a Mayan cenote
7. Party in Cancun
8. The colorful streets of Merida
9. Enjoying one of the best beaches in the world in Isla Mujeres.
10. Playa del Carmen
11. Visit the colonial city of Valladolid
12. The seabed of Cozumel
13. Doing yoga in Tulum
14. Take a catamaran ride in Bacalar.
15. Aquatic adventure in an ecotourism park.
16. Explore Calakmul like Indiana Jones
17. Observe the pink flamingos of Celestun.
18. The yellow city of Izamal
19. Discover Puerto Morelos
20. The pink lake of Las Coloradas
