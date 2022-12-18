“Welcome to Nuevo León Elon Musk” Tesla’s billboards are displayed in Monterrey

Several billboards welcoming Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Nuevo Leon have begun to appear in the state, after the installation of an automotive plant in the municipality of Santa Catarina.
At various points in the metropolitan area, different signs with the words ‘Tesla welcome to Nuevo León’ and ‘Elon Musk welcome to Nuevo León’ have been seen.
These signs have been seen on different LED screens distributed throughout the city, such as the one located in the Monterrey Arena, which among the announcements of their concerts published the welcome to the now also owner of Twitter.
Another of them was located on Miguel Aleman Avenue heading north, also in the municipality of Monterrey.
It was last December 15 when it was reported that this factory would be installed in Santa Catarina by 2023.
Let’s remember that it was in October when the Undersecretary of Investment of the Ministry of Economy of Nuevo Leon, Emmanuel Loo, and the head of the Amar a Nuevo Leon Office, Mariana Rodriguez, met with the tycoon.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
New Airport Route of the “Va y ven” System meets the demands and needs of tourists
As part of the modernization strategy.
-
AMLO inaugurated the new Islas Marías tourist center
Mexico’s government announced this Friday the.
-
Cases of Influenza on the rise in Yucatan, report health authorities
Yucatan registers 55 positive cases of.
-
Environmental Performance at Merida Airport Ratified
With more than 20 years with.
-
Biden declassified documents on Kennedy’s death
Joe Biden, President of the United.
-
In Memoriam | Journalists killed in Mexico so far in 2022
Since last January 10, the number.
-
Minors Lupita, Andrea, Jaz and Vane have gone missing amidst strange conditions in Yucatán
The Attorney General’s Office of the.
-
COVID-19 and Digital Industries: When Pandemic Helps You Thrive
Covid-19 pandemic has hit us as.
-
Drag Couture by Universidad Modelo
Last Friday, December 16, the Universidad.
-
Friday, last day of classes for more than 529 thousand students in Yucatan
There will be 529,579,000 students from.
Leave a Comment