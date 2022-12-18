“Welcome to Nuevo León Elon Musk” Tesla’s billboards are displayed in Monterrey

Several billboards welcoming Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Nuevo Leon have begun to appear in the state, after the installation of an automotive plant in the municipality of Santa Catarina.

At various points in the metropolitan area, different signs with the words ‘Tesla welcome to Nuevo León’ and ‘Elon Musk welcome to Nuevo León’ have been seen.

These signs have been seen on different LED screens distributed throughout the city, such as the one located in the Monterrey Arena, which among the announcements of their concerts published the welcome to the now also owner of Twitter.

Another of them was located on Miguel Aleman Avenue heading north, also in the municipality of Monterrey.

It was last December 15 when it was reported that this factory would be installed in Santa Catarina by 2023.

Let’s remember that it was in October when the Undersecretary of Investment of the Ministry of Economy of Nuevo Leon, Emmanuel Loo, and the head of the Amar a Nuevo Leon Office, Mariana Rodriguez, met with the tycoon.







