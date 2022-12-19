“We thought it was going to be easier” AMLO acknowledges complications in bringing internet to remote rural communities

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of Mexico, acknowledged that his government has had complications to enable internet service in the most remote communities of the country.

This was detailed by the Mexican president during a meeting this Saturday with members of the community of San Francisco de Lajas in Pueblo Nuevo, Durango, where he stressed that before the end of his administration he will fulfill this commitment.

“When we started we made that commitment and we thought it was easy, that it was a good tortilla with chili and beans, but no, it is a complex issue from the technological point of view that was painted very nicely by the technicians, that there were not going to be any problems,” he argued. “But it is quite complicated, now we are going to be able to do it because we are installing five thousand antennas and before I finish there must be free Internet in all the territory, in all the communities”, he pointed out.

The Mexican President pledged to respond to the needs of the population, including the construction of roads with local labor; the supply of electricity; the installation of universities and internet in remote communities and the distribution of Gas Bienestar.

He also announced that next year free fertilizers will be delivered to this region in order to promote the development of the countryside.

In addition, branches of the Banco del Bienestar will be installed in Pueblo Nuevo, which will bring the benefits closer to the beneficiaries.

López Obrador said that in six months he will return to verify the progress of the actions for the benefit of the community of San Francisco de Lajas.

“We are going to carry out the justice plan, we are going to start with the roads and I make the commitment that in the first three months, the first quarter of next year we will start building the roads,” he said.

TYT Newsroom







