Watch a movie at home enjoying delicious Caramel Popcorn

Enjoy your movie night with some crunchy, sweet and tasty caramel popcorn, accompanied by your favorite beverage and let us know what you thought!
Ingredients:
- Popcorn
- Brown Sugar
- Corn Syrup
- Butter
- Vanilla Extract
- Baking Soda
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F.
- Line a jelly roll pan with parchment paper. Add popcorn to a large pan, spread out in an even layer.
- Melt butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Once melted, stir in brown sugar, corn syrup, and salt until smooth.
- Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. As soon as the caramel starts to gently boil, boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Remove from the heat and stir in baking soda and vanilla.
- Immediately drizzle caramel over popcorn. Toss gently with a spatula until the popcorn is evenly coated.
- Bake at 200 degrees F for 45 minutes, stirring the popcorn every 15 minutes.
