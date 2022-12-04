Wakanda Forever” actor to give presentations in Mérida

Josué Maychi, the actor from Campeche who gave life to a Mayan sorcerer in the Marvel movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, is in Yucatán to present a theatrical play in which he will play the role of Jacinto Canek, an indigenous leader who participated in the Mayan uprisings against the hacienda owners in 1760.

The play, “Canek: Once we knew how to see the stars”, which will be presented from December 2 to 4 at the “La Rendija” Theater, located on 50th Street by 51st Street, is a one-man monologue about the man originally from San Francisco de Campeche, who led a revolution against the Spaniards.

The staging is a beneficiary project of the Creadores Escénicos 2021-2022 program of the Secretaría de Cultura, directed by Héctor Flores Komatsu.

“It is a scenic creation in Mayan and Spanish that links the struggle and resistance of the Mayan peoples throughout history: from pre-Hispanic times, to the conquest and the colony, to the present and inspired by the historical character of Jacinto Canek,” wrote Teatro La Rendija, when presenting the play whose first performance took place on Friday.

For his part, the actor from Campeche told local media that playing this character has been a process in which he was able to identify with the personality of Jacinto Canek, because of the way he asks himself if what is happening today is fair for the native peoples of the Yucatan.

“I think it is a way of showing how I as a person question my role in this society, especially as a young indigenous person and what I have to do to honor the memory of my ancestors and pave the way for those to come,” he commented.

The performances available for the monologue about Jacinto Canek are this Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4 at 8:00 pm and the cost of the ticket is 120 pesos, which can be purchased at the Boletópolis website.

TYT Newsroom







