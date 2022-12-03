Volaris cancels departure of flight to Mexico City from Merida airport

Shortly before 10:00 a.m., Volaris personnel informed that flight 574/575 which was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. from Mexico City to Merida was cancelled, but gave no information as to the reasons for the cancellation, the passengers affected were notified and their departures or arrivals were rescheduled or they were transferred to night flights.

For its part, Aeromexico informed that flight 842 on the Mexico-Merida/Mexico route arrived at 12:45 hours, that is, seven minutes late, flight 1110 of VivaAerobus landed at 03:01 hours, that is, six minutes late, flight 4280 of Viva Aerobus landed eight minutes late from Monterrey, flight 1100, which usually arrives at 08:10 hours, landed at 08:15 hours and flight 9245 from Toluca landed eight minutes late.

While Volaris flight 41014, which usually arrives at 09:25, did so at 09:50 hours, Aeromexico flight 822, which usually arrives at 09:27, touched the runway at 1010:46 hours, the rest of the 50 operations scheduled for today’s flight reported no delays or cancellations.

Regarding international flights, only 781 from Havana arrived more than one hour late, the others to Guatemala, Houston and Miami departed at their usual times.

TYT Newsroom







