Visit the different exhibitions of “Christmas Walk of Flowers” 

Christmas characters such as Santa Claus, Rudolf the reindeer, an elf and a gingerbread man, among others, made up of more than 30,000 plants that include blue petunias, white honeycombs, blue ageratus, red kalanchoes and various foliage among which stand out the red iresine, the carissa and the compact nails, will be exhibited from today until January 6, 2023 at the “Christmas Walk of Flowers” in the La Mejorada park of this city.

The exhibition promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal as part of the free options for the enjoyment and healthy coexistence of Yucatecan families during these December festivities, began this Tuesday in Mérida and will be open to the public from 9 in the morning to 10 pm.

From an early hour, local and national visitors began to arrive at the place to appreciate the floral art exhibition that has as its background the previous editions of the Camino de Flores, which was installed for the first time in March 2016 in La Mejorada Park, initiative of the then municipal president of Mérida, Mauricio Vila Dosal, as a temporary space to promote environmental care and the preservation of traditions.

In this sense, Cristian Canul Cab celebrated that this type of exhibitions are carried out that allow citizens who visit the city center to distract themselves while they shop, wait for their transportation or leave work.

“It seems to me something very cool and interesting, normally you get to the center and there is nothing to see, but with this, there is already something to distract yourself while waiting for the truck. I think that along with the other exhibits that have been done like the Filux, they are very good options because you distract people from everyday life and have time to hang out,” he mentioned.

Almost simultaneously, the “Christmas Walk of Flowers” will be available to the inhabitants of the municipality of Hunucmá from December 8 to January 6 in the Main Square, as well as in Izamal and Valladolid, from December 15 to January 6, in the Main Square and in Sisal Park, respectively.

The Hunucmá edition will pay homage to the nature of our state. Visitors will be able to observe more than 25,000 plants among which are: cempasúchil, petunias, honeycombs and ageratos , as well as various foliages such as silver leucophyllum and dichondra.

Meanwhile, in Izamal, it will be shown how the Christmas season is lived in the family and home environment, for which it resorts to elements such as the Christmas trees, gifts, the traditional nativity scene, the spiritual part, and the community experience of Christmas, with the traditional parades, piñatas and the lights of the inns. There, the carpet will be made up of more than 20,000 flowers, highlighting petunias, cempasúchil, and honeycombs, among others, as well as foliage of various species.

In the case of Valladolid, the exhibition highlights the Pre-Hispanic World and the Mayan legacy, so the archaeological sites of Chichén Itzá and Ek Balam will be combined with various Christmas characters such as Santa, his sleigh and a reindeer, among others. The exhibition will be made up of more than 30,000 cempasúchil, petunia, agerato and honeycomb flowers that will provide vibrant colors to attendees.

In these three places, the hours of this exhibition will be from 9 in the morning to 10 at night.

In this sense, Rosa Carmina Garduza Quiroga, a resident of the state of Veracruz, expressed her admiration for the attractions that are not only in Mérida but also in other parts of the Yucatán and that show the good work that is carried out between the Municipal and State Governments to create tourist attractions.

“It is something very nice that you can have this type of exhibition here in Merida, you don’t see this type of exhibition anywhere, we already had the chance to see the one with the light and sound show and we had a lot of fun,” Rosa Carmina said.

This sample seeks to have a greater scope than previous editions since the 2022 edition will have four different venues, three of them in the interior of the state, which allows generating a high-impact cultural experience and at the same time bring this type of event closer to the entire Yucatecan population.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments