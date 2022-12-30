Two young women go missing in less than 24 hours in Merida

Two young girls, 14 and 17 years old, disappeared together this Thursday in the city of Merida, and an Amber Alert was activated to locate them.
Lorena del Rosario Cetzal Dzul and Elizabeth Arellano Sánchez were last seen on December 29 in the Nueva Mulsay neighborhood.
The two young women were seen together less than 24 hours ago, and when they did not return to their home, a missing persons report was filed with the Attorney General’s Office (FGE).
There are fears for the safety of the teenagers as they may be victims of a crime, and their families have requested the intervention of the authorities, activating both alerts in Yucatán.
According to the report, Elizabeth Arellano Sánchez, 17, was wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, black tennis shoes and a purple backpack.
The second missing person, Lorena del Rosario Cetzal Dzul, 14, was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and black tennis shoes.
For any information about them and their whereabouts, the Prosecutor’s Office has available the numbers 800-00-26-237, 999-930-32-88, and 999-930-32-50 with extension 41164.
