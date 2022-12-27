Tragedy in Tetiz: man finds his son dead on Christmas Day

A father found his son dead by hanging in a humble house in the Tetiz police station during the first hours of Christmas.

Nohuayún, a small rural community in the municipality of Tetiz, located in the western region of the state, has experienced one of its most tragic years in terms of self-inflicted deaths, with 5 suicides in one year, including young people and adults.

According to Mr. Gerardo Basilio Nah Canché, 48 years old, who discovered his son Belgio hanging from the neck, and so he informed the authorities five minutes before 4:00 am. According to residents of Nohuayún, Belgio had problems and fights constantly with his father, and threatened to kill himself just a few days ago.

Municipal police officers arrived on the scene, and awaited for the FGE and the Forensic Medical Service for the removal of the body.

Just the two weeks ago, another young man from Nohuayun took his own life in a factory in Umán.

TYT Newsroom







