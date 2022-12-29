Tourist denounces “dissappearing” rental car agency at Merida airport, he paid $6,000 pesos

Tourist denounces car rental agency at Merida airport; the customer paid 6,000 pesos and the Alebrije car rental agency closed its offices permanently without giving notice to its users who had already paid and simply disappeared.

He explained that the company, in addition to not respecting the reservation he made two weeks ago, by not delivering the car he rented to tour the attractions of the State, on December 25, 26 and 27, when he went to the offices located outside the airport, he found out that the facilities were closed definitively. No one answered the telephone numbers provided and now he does not know what to do to recover at least the money he invested.

In response, the plaintiff received a form that he must send to the office of the aforementioned agency, to which he must take two copies of the documents or rental contract, as well as his INE so that his complaint proceeds and the notification is sent to the company, until the conciliation process is completed or whatever is appropriate.

It is worth mentioning that just yesterday we published that Profeco will closely monitor car rental agencies, because at this time of the year complaints for non-compliance increase.

Moments later, a person rented a car from PC Autos, a company located in Mexico City, which is an intermediary of a local agency, a system that is not advisable because one of them claims that the other never completed the rental process. In this case, the affected party must go to the offices of Profeco in Mexico City to file a complaint and thus initiate the conciliation process.

TYT Newsroom







