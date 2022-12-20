Tio Salim, the Yucatecan character that made children laugh, dies at age 68

Yucatan’s entertainment industry is in mourning after the death of Salim Alcocer Lixa, better known as Tío Salim, at the age of 68.

For many decades, he was a reference for many generations in the state, who with his characters entertained the children of Yucatán through the local channel of the state.

Just last October, Tío Salim celebrated 50 years of artistic career.

Only on December 6 it was reported that he had been admitted to a hospital and it was reported that it was nothing serious. It was only for tests.

In the last few days he had been reported to be in poor health, as he was suffering from pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment, but he did not resist.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments