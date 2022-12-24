Three million passengers arrive in one year at the Merida Airport!

Yucatan breaks a record by registering the 3 millionth passenger at the Mérida International Airport, exceeding the highest figure, in 2019, which at that time registered 2.8 million travelers, which shows the development and positioning of the entity as a tourist destination. product of the impulse of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to this sector that benefits thousands of Yucatecan families that depend on this economic activity.

From the baggage claim room of this airport, the Governor delivered the certificate to passenger 3 million, Alberto Flores Torres, who traveled to Querétaro this afternoon, a citizen who recognized the work he is doing and places Yucatán before the eyes of the country to visit.

Within this framework, Vila Dosal also cut the ribbon for the start of operations of the two new routes that will now connect Yucatán with Querétaro and León, both will offer two flights a week; Mérida-Querétaro frequently on Mondays and Fridays; and Mérida-León on Thursdays and Sundays.

About this new achievement, the director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations of Viva Aerobus, Walfred Castro, indicated that, thanks to the alliance with the Governor, today this level has been reached in which figures are already registered that they are making history and are reflected in the development of the state.

In the same way, he celebrated that today two new routes are added to the offer in Yucatan, which are 11 in total, 9 national and 2 international; In addition, with the sixth operating base that will be in Yucatan “it is part of the development engine that Yucatan is having, so they have Viva Aerobús as that great ally to be part of this engine,” said the manager.

When directing his message, Vila Dosal pointed out that when 3 million are mentioned, sometimes it is not possible to measure how many jobs, benefits and families are involved in the tourism issue, and that is why this sector is being strongly promoted, first, he indicated, with the issue of infrastructure with the expansion of the airport’s capacity by going from 2 to 4.7 million passengers.

Before the President of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Jorge Abel Charruf Cáceres, the Governor pointed out that part of this impulse is the coordinated work that is carried out with the airlines and is benefiting the entity, such as the agreement reached to increase the air connectivity of the state with the new operational base (air hub) of Viva aerobús that will gradually bring a total of 3 planes to sleep in Mérida.

“We already have the first plane sleeping here and only this aircraft gives us the first two routes, the 3 planes will be giving us between 6 and 8 new routes, with which we will be able to reach many more places in the country and connect much better to our airport ”, pointed out the Governor before the Mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha.

It should be remembered that, as a result of the Governor’s efforts, Yucatan will have said Air Hub that will allow the overnight stay of three aircraft, greater connectivity and the generation of 600 jobs, both direct and indirect. The new base will operate, in its first stage, more than 400 monthly flights transporting more than 160 thousand passengers, which will generate investment, development, connectivity and competitiveness for the region.

