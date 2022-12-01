The Visible platform seeks to denounce discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community

In just 8 minutes and anonymously and securely, the community will be able to report acts of discrimination and violence committed against LGBTQ+ people in Yucatan, through the “Visible” platform.

This project, which was worked on and presented by the Colectivo por la Protección de Todas las Familias en Yucatán and Amicus, pointed out that this platform will allow reporting and accounting for any type of violence and discrimination against people based on their sexual orientation, gender identity and expression.

Juan Pablo Delgado, director of Amicus, pointed out that the “Visible” platform won first place nationally in the Innovation in Transparency Contest of the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (Inai).

“This has been because the data generated, systematized and disseminated by the platform since 2015 have served to make decisions to improve the living conditions of LGBTQ+ people in Mexico,” clarified the digital executive.

For his part, César Briceño Castro, member of Colectivo PTF Yucatán, pointed out that currently in the state there are no reliable official records or data on cases of discrimination and violence against LGBTQ+ people.

“And this has been to the lack of accessibility, effectiveness and revictimization when reporting violence and discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in the state, which makes victims prefer to not to report and this prevents the generation of data and information that are indispensable when it comes to combating discrimination and violence based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression,” said the activist.

They pointed out and shared success stories in which this platform has generated data that have been useful to accompany litigation, research, journalistic articles, create public policy and even to raise awareness in the private sector.

This invites civil society organizations, government agencies, journalists and the general public to use the statistical data generated by the platform, which is freely available at visible.lgbt.

On the other hand, Enrique Torre Molina, activist and co-founder of Colmena 41, commented that “the most valuable thing about Visible is that it offers LGBTQ+ people the opportunity to make our experiences of discrimination and violence count”, knowing that reporting them will contribute to change and that there is a community that cares about them.

The activists and promoters of this platform pointed out that by carrying it out in alliance with a local organization it sends a message to the government and Yucatecan society in general that in Yucatan it does happen, there is homophobia and transphobia, even if it is not recognized.

“Faced with the invisibilization and disinterest of the authorities, it is again up to us civil society organizations to promote the denunciation and make visible any act of discrimination or violence against LGBTQ+ people in Yucatan, and this is where our synergy from the PTF Yuc Collective with Amicus is important to promote and socialize the Visible platform in Yucatan,” added Alex Orué.

Finally, they also stressed the vulnerability suffered especially by trans and non-binary people and youth, as well as the importance of reporting any kind of violence and discrimination from verbal aggression, harassment, denial of entry, denial of services, rights and even hate crimes and transfeminicides.

TYT Newsroom







