The restaurant sector in Yucatan foresees a complicated start of the year 2023

The president of the national chamber of the restaurant and seasoned food industry, Claudia González, said that they expect a complicated start of the year not only in Yucatán, but all over the world.

Inflation has been a problem that has affected the whole world, mainly due to the war with Ukraine and Russia, so the prices of some inputs continue to rise.

In this sense, he highlighted that the restaurant sector has endured the inflation issue all year, and they expect to continue to do so during 2023.

“The restaurant sector has been suffering from this issue all year, we have had increases in terms of inflation in our basic products such as protein, vegetables, flour and tortillas,” she said.

She stressed that for the beginning of next year a complicated January cost is expected, and although they do not rule out that some restaurateurs will have an increase in their menus, she stressed that most have tried to maintain their prices and endure the rise in prices, in order not to lose sales.

“Inflation is not only an issue in Yucatán and Mexico, it is a national and international issue, so this will have repercussions for us in terms of price increases,” she said.

