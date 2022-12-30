The number of farms infected with avian flu in Yucatan increased by 50%

The number of poultry production units (UPA) affected by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) AH5N1 in Yucatan increased by 50 percent, revealed the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader), stating that there are now nine affected farms.
It also informed that the number of vaccines against HPAI has doubled, so that more than 10 million doses will be applied to the same number of food birds in the state.
As of last Friday 16, Sader stated that this pathology was under control in the State, which affected 312,756 birds in six egg production units distributed in Umán and Timucuy, for which reason the National Animal Health Emergency Operation was extended for six months.
In addition, 100 percent of the birds were eliminated in the state, which translates into the slaughter of more than 100,000 chickens, to prevent the spread of the disease. At the same time, 4.4 million biologicals were applied to the birds of the various farms established in the state.
Today, the federal agency indicated that there are already nine affected units in Yucatan, which is why the number of antidotes was increased.
As part of the actions to control and eradicate HPAI, which was detected in Mexico last October, Sader’s veterinary medical personnel have so far sampled 99,648 birds in poultry production units (UPA), backyard farms and wetlands.
A little more than a month after the beginning of the strategic vaccination against this disease, the National Service of Health, Safety and Agrifood Quality (Senasica) has authorized the application of 84 million 154 thousand doses of vaccines from three laboratories, which were delivered to producers based on the availability of the biologicals and the determination of the estimated risk.
Thus, the Agriculture agency authorized the inoculation of 900,000 parent hens, more than 13.6 million breeders and more than 69.6 million commercial layers.
The progenitors -also known as grandparents- produce breeders, which are the birds that lay fertile eggs for broiler breeding and infertile eggs for human consumption.
Senasica’s General Directorate of Animal Health authorized more than 51.6 million doses of the biological vaccine for the UPAs of Jalisco, where 54 percent of the total national egg production and 11.4 percent of the total poultry meat is produced, more than 10 million for Yucatan and 9.1 million for Sonora.
The rest of the vaccines are applied in Campeche, Chiapas, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Veracruz and Zacatecas. So far in Mexico, HPAI AH5N1 has affected a total of 5.5 million birds, mostly layers, 0.26 percent of the national inventory, in 23 commercial poultry production units in nine states.
