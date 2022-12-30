The bomb threat in a Merida hotel was a false alarm

Mérida, Yuc., December 29, 2022. – No preventive measure is superfluous when it comes to caring for the safety of inhabitants and visitors to Yucatán.

On this day, concern about a package with unknown content that a person left at the gates of a hotel on Colón Avenue prompted its staff to call the emergency number 9-1-1.

The Ministry of Public Security (SSP), since the 9-1-1 report was received, activated the security protocols to safeguard the integrity of all people in the area, for which reason elements of the Road Services Sector, from the Canine Unit and from Ambulances and Firefighters, they proceeded to secure the perimeter, evacuate the property and the surrounding area and close roads.

At the same time, the State Investigative Police (PEI) with the support of the C5i video surveillance system and the police databases, identified the vehicle in which the person who left the package arrived, which belongs to a printing company, where they explained that it was about magazines.

With this information, hotel executives were asked if they were related to this printing company and they answered yes, that a month ago they contracted that service.

Once any possibility of risk was ruled out, the package was opened and activities were restored.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments