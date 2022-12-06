The 2022 Orange Fair will take place from December 8 to 18

The Orange Fair 2022, which will take place from December 8 to 18 in countdown, is getting ready to receive thousands of visitors who, in addition to the great citrus exhibition, will offer numerous free shows for the whole family.

The mechanical games are the first to occupy their spaces, in the festivities the preparation works of the metallic structures that will be decorated with thousands of fruits that the farmers will donate for the exposition are advancing.

According to the organizing committee, some 4,000 producers from more than 100 agricultural units will participate in the installation of the gigantic citrus fruit exposition, which will be the main protagonists of the festivities.

On December 8, after the ribbon cutting and inauguration ceremony, the festivities will kick off with a regal “vaquería” with the participation of “jaranero” groups from Yucatán’s municipalities.

At the Teatro del pueblo during the 10 days there will be free events for the public with performances by Nani Namú, Macta, Octavio Ayil, Pierre David, Poncho Laduarte.

Among the novelties of the fair are the presentations: El Original Banda Limón on November 11; Calibre 50 on December 17 and on December 18 dancing with Sonora Santanera, in events that will be at the Julio Matos Fuentes Field.

In addition, on December 11, at the Plaza de Toros, there will be a bullfight with the presentation of matador Michelito Lagravere and rejoneador Cuahutemoc Ayala.

Within the framework of the festivities will be the First Expo Tuning, Volks & SPL Oxkutzcab 2022, an event that will be full of surprises and gifts; the orange race, a cock exhibition event in the palenque and a horseback ride.







