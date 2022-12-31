Ten thousand people visit the beach of Progreso on Friday, Dec. 30th

The last Friday of the year 2022 exceeded the expectations of the service providers because a sea of ​​people invaded the beach and the sea of ​​the two boardwalks of this city early.

The walkers took advantage of the sunny weather to spend the day and say goodbye to the year on the coast as a family. It was a beach holiday.

Waiters, vendors, and restaurateurs estimated that yesterday, the penultimate day of the year, just over 10,000 visitors arrived in this city.

They said that the number of national and Yucatecan tourists was higher for those who visited the ports of Chelem, Chuburná and Chicxulub.

The wave of tourism arrived throughout the day since dawn came groups of visitors who invaded the beaches of the two boardwalks, from the height of the Casa del Pastel to a large part of the western beach and the Chocolate Pier.

Many visitors got out of their vehicles with refrigerators in hand, walked to the traditional boardwalk, and occupied the beach, next to the sargassum that still invades the coast of this port.

Palapas and umbrellas were also occupied by tourists, who consumed drinks and food.

The service providers commented that the farewell to the year, today Saturday, will be a busy day, and the arrival of more national tourism is expected.

They also hope that the welcome of 2023 will be with a high influx of people, they said, because there is good weather to welcome the year on the beach.

Indeed, the National Meteorological Service predicts that tomorrow, Sunday, January 1, in Yucatan there will be maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius.

TYT Newsroom







