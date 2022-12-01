Technological equipment was delivered to municipal police and the Christmas operation kicked off

With the objective of strengthening public safety with cutting-edge technology in the Municipality, adopting technological and digital tools to more effectively allocate emergency services and protect the heritage of the inhabitants in the historic center, this Wednesday the mayor, Renán Barrera Concha, led the delivery of technological and surveillance equipment to the Municipal Police of Merida.
He pointed out that among the equipment delivered was a “Mavic 2 Enterprise adverced” drone, which is currently on lease and is operated by professional personnel from the company. He explained that it can cover a radius of up to 8 kilometers, becoming an instrument of police support in aspects related to security, surveillance and crime prevention.
He also informed that 60 lapel cameras, 40 cameras for patrol cars, 60 portable radios and batteries, a repeater and a radiomobile were delivered, with a total investment of $1’408,254 pesos in equipment.
Arturo Romero Escalante, director of the PMM, indicated that the use of lapel cameras in police units has proven to be effective, not only helping to clarify specific events, but also to make the actions of police officers more transparent.
After these deliveries, the mayor together with the other municipal directors and invited businessmen, led the flag to start the PMM’s December operation, where the 308 elements of the corporation will participate until January 6, 2023.
During this operation the elements will be distributed in foot patrols through the commercial and banking area, markets and bus stops area, in addition there will be vehicle patrols to detect the areas with the highest vehicular traffic to apply road devices to speed up the circulation.
In addition, aerial mapping will be carried out through the use of drone equipment to detect the points with the greatest number of people and vehicular traffic, in order to assign police elements to reinforce these areas.
A base with police and paramedics will also be installed in the Eulogio Rosado Park, and special surveillance will be kept at the foreign bus terminals CAME and TAME to attend to any emergency.
Finally, in an interview with the media, the Mayor assured that the budget approved by the City Council for 2023 does not consider any tax increase.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
Hi, This is nice and more informative… Thank you sharing this Blog…
