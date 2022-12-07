Taxi driver killed in tragic accident on Merida’s Periférico

This Tuesday morning a cab driver lost his life after crashing into the base of a road sign on the Merida ring road.
The incident occurred early Tuesday morning at kilometer 39, near the Ciudad Caucel bridge, when a young man of approximately 30 years of age was driving an Aveo, with license plates YWM-410-E, authorized as a platform cab.
According to what was reported, the man had dozed off and lost control of his steering wheel, which caused him to crash into another vehicle and then crashed against the base of a signpost.
Due to the strong impact, the driver lost his life at the scene. Elements of the Secretaría Seguridad Pueblo (SSP) arrived at the scene of the accident, waiting for the prosecutor’s office to remove the body.
TYT Newsroom
