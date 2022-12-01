Tata Martino fired as Mexico head coach after World Cup failure

Mexico’s head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino is no longer in a job after his Mexican side failed to advance from the group stage in the 2022 World Cup.

Martino told the media in his post-match press conference yesterday that his contract ended the moment the ref blew for full time, confirming reports that had trickled out in days prior to the match.

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino leaves Mexico, the decision announced right after the game is now official 🚨🇲🇽 #Qatar2022



Martino’s contract expires and will not be extended, it’s over. pic.twitter.com/ElhOcb5Bf0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 1, 2022

Martino is now a free agent, and Atlanta United fans probably can’t help but wonder if there’s any future for him to return to Atlanta, especially now that there is new management overhead in the form of Garth Lagerwey, who was formally introduced as Darren Eales’ permanent successor earlier this week.

The answer to that question, understandably, is almost certainly not. The “almost” in that sentence encapsulates the very slim possibility that “anything is possible in football” as we often hear from those involved in the sport.

