Sunset over the sea gathers 2 thousand people at Progreso’s fiscal dock

The return of “Sunsets over the Sea” gave way to one of the largest entries in the eight years of this initiative that allows the Progreso community and tourists to walk on the fiscal pier, considered the largest in the world and emblem of the municipality.
Although access was scheduled from four to five in the afternoon, it was not until after 4:30 p.m. that the third call was granted, while rows of entire families formed, who decided to spend a weekend closing out of the ordinary.
The entrance was carried out under strict security protocols, giving rise to approximately two thousand people of all ages who traveled five kilometers in length to reach the offices of the National Port System Administration based in Progreso to enjoy the view and the photo booths that were placed.
As is known, this eighth edition was not out of the ordinary and by means of the QR code is that tickets were granted to be received by characters from the magical world of Disney, which were used for the souvenir photo with the visitors.
The canine and puss companions were welcomed, and even an element of the Progreso Red Cross delegation participated, who will receive the instructions for the aquatic rescues. Being a “pet friendly” event, some of the people interviewed said that they get more tickets, since this kind of evenings are scarce.
In total, the Progreso pier is 6.5 kilometers long and is considered the largest in the world; for years it has been admired by thousands of tourists and has received countless visits, one of the last most memorable being that of the ship of the heroic military school that docked in the first semester of this year.
TYT Newsroom
