Subject arrested as he was trying to get hit by a passing car on Paseo de Montejo arrested

Agents of the Secretary of Public Security (SSP) detained this afternoon a man who tried to throw himself into the path of cars in the middle of Paseo de Montejo.

It is not known if this person suffers from a mental illness or was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Witnesses mentioned that this person was shouting that he wanted to kill himself and that he was tired of everything.

Several units arrived at the scene and the police officers invited him to calm down, but he became aggressive until they subdued him and put him in a van to take him to the public jail.

