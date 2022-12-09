Student threatens shooting at Prepa 8 in Merida

The threat of an alleged shooting at the State High School No. 8 “Carlos Castillo Peraza” (Prepa 8) in Merida has gone viral on social networks, and parents have asked the school authorities to take action and investigate the incident.
The threat was made by a student through a message on the Classroom online platform, used to upload homework, but later another classmate said that it was all a bad joke and that the message had been left by someone who had hacked the platform.
However, another message also circulated saying that it was all a “bad joke”. Investigations are already underway, so many parents have decided not to send their children to school because of the threat until the situation is clarified.
In the morning only the presence of the teaching staff was reported and it is not known if the student who made the threat will receive any sanction.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Filux 2022 International Festival of Lights arrives in Tekax
The works of art in light.
-
Man dies after falling from a tree into a cenote in Huhí, Yucatán
Tremendously bad news broke Wedensday morning.
-
Sign language tour for people with disabilities at the Gran Museo del Mundo Maya in Merida
The Gran Museo del Mundo Maya.
-
Stranded fishermen from Progreso found in Tamaulipas
After more than a month of.
-
China signs strategic deals with Saudi Arabia
Hailing what he called “a new.
-
Is the US entering a new Covid wave? CDC says cases are in the rise
After what seemed a relatively stable.
-
These are some of the things you might not know about Mérida
The beautiful city of Merida has.
-
Peru’s ex-president Castillo was on his way to the Mexican embassy when he was stopped
The now former president of Peru, Pedro.
-
More than 10 million Guadalupanos arrive at the Casa del Peregrino in CDMX
It has a capacity for 5,000.
-
Passenger Traffic Up 24.6% at 12 Mexican Airports
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de.
Leave a Comment