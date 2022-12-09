Stranded fishermen from Progreso found in Tamaulipas

After more than a month of shipwreck, a vessel from Progreso and its crew members were found in the coast of Tamaulipas. Media of the northern entity announced the appearance of the vessel named “Máximo Emanuel” with registration number 31010173523-5.
It was captained by Francisco Herrera Valerio alias “El Pacorro” and was accompanied by the owner of the vessel Manuel Jiménez Frías “El Kalimán”, as well as four other crew members.
“Máximo Emanuel” set sail on October 23rd from the Yucalpetén harbor and, according to the itinerary, it should have returned to the mainland on November 6th or 7th, but this did not happen.
No more was heard from the crew members, so relatives alerted about the shipwreck until it was finally found off the coast of Tamaulipas.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Filux 2022 International Festival of Lights arrives in Tekax
The works of art in light.
-
Man dies after falling from a tree into a cenote in Huhí, Yucatán
Tremendously bad news broke Wedensday morning.
-
Student threatens shooting at Prepa 8 in Merida
The threat of an alleged shooting.
-
Sign language tour for people with disabilities at the Gran Museo del Mundo Maya in Merida
The Gran Museo del Mundo Maya.
-
China signs strategic deals with Saudi Arabia
Hailing what he called “a new.
-
Is the US entering a new Covid wave? CDC says cases are in the rise
After what seemed a relatively stable.
-
These are some of the things you might not know about Mérida
The beautiful city of Merida has.
-
Peru’s ex-president Castillo was on his way to the Mexican embassy when he was stopped
The now former president of Peru, Pedro.
-
More than 10 million Guadalupanos arrive at the Casa del Peregrino in CDMX
It has a capacity for 5,000.
-
Passenger Traffic Up 24.6% at 12 Mexican Airports
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de.
Leave a Comment