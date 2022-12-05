State government announces inauguration date for new Parque La Plancha: Mérida’s “Central Park”

Mérida’s Gran Parque La Plancha is one of the projects that began development in September 2022 to become a new tourist site in Yucatán.

In addition to turning the Gran Parque into one of the main lungs of Mérida, it would connect with another recently announced joint project: the Gastronomic Corridor, which will begin in the Historic Center and culminate at La Plancha along Calle 43.

This park will also include one of the stations of the IE-TRAM, the new urban transportation system that the city of Mérida is about to inaugurate.

This new park has been considered the Central Park of Mérida, due to its similarity to the great attraction of New York in the United States.

The project will be divided into four sections, with green areas, covered walkways, bike paths, an amphitheater for 10,000 people, a boardwalk, a pet park, an outdoor gymnasium, sports areas, a bike path, and relocated housing areas.

It will also have the La Luz and Railroad museums, 8 children’s playground areas, a skating rink, and an IE-Tram Public Transport station that will take Maya Train passengers back and forth from downtown Merida to the Teya railway station.

The first section will house the open-air gymnasium, food trucks, and the engine house; the second section will house the children’s playground, an interactive fountain, and dining areas.

In the third section, the main access to the complex will be located, along a pond, a skate park, a pet park, and a gastronomic market, and in the fourth section, the amphitheater, children’s attractions, and a large lake will be located. With a bicycle path around them, as well as walkways, restroom areas, and parking spaces.

Construction work on Merida’s Central Park began only in September when more details about its realization were revealed.

The Gran Parque La Plancha is expected to be ready by the end of 2023, a state and a federal project that could be inaugurated in conjunction with the Tren Maya.

