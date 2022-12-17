South East Mexico soccer referees will be trained for premier and third division leagues

In order to train referees for the start of the 2023 Clausura Tournament of the Third Division and Premier League, on December 20 and 21, at the Universidad Modelo, a concentration of Professional Referees of the Southeast will be held, headed by Freddy Sansores Díaz, instructor of the National Commission for the region, an event that was announced in the meeting room of the Sports Institute of Yucatán (IDEY).
Carlos Sáenz Castillo, director of IDEY, commanded the presentation, along with Osmán Peña Escobar, head of the National Training System; as well as Carlos Sauri Quintal, director of the Universidad Modelo, which will host a meeting that expects to bring together about 70 Nazarenes from the southeast zone.
Freddy Sansores Díaz assured that there are only 11 qualified referees in Yucatán to sanction in the Premier League or Third Professional Division, which is why it is important to train them constantly and they will have the support of the Mayas Tho to make it more real, on the courts of the Universidad Modelo.
With this program it is intended that the referees can learn the updates of the rules and decisions that were made during the Qatar 2022 World Cup and based on these guidelines work on improving the knowledge of each one.
TYT Newsroom
