Sign language tour for people with disabilities at the Gran Museo del Mundo Maya in Merida

The Gran Museo del Mundo Maya will be very busy in the next two weeks with the organization of numerous events, several of them in the framework of its tenth anniversary, on December 21, although there are some for the World Day of Persons with Disabilities, all of them free of charge.

Therefore, today at 10:00 a.m., there will be a guided tour using sign language and on Saturday, at the same time, there will be another one with the same theme: “The ABC in Mexican Sign Language”.

This activity will be free of charge and will be open to people with disabilities and the general public who wish to learn this language and inclusive techniques.

It will be a preamble to the celebration program, which will begin tomorrow and culminate on Wednesday, December 21st.

The first event will be the conference “The visual arts in the current hypermedia context: videomapping, live cinema and sound art”, given by Pedro Alayon Ruiz, professor at the Faculty of Arts and Design of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

This space will address the reliability and innovation of these new audiovisual practices.

Schedule

The appointment is at 4:00 p.m., and at 6:00 p.m. a collective exhibition of hypermedia art by a group of visual artists will continue. From then on, six more events will be held until the closing festival, which will include a theater workshop in Mayan language and puppetry and video and micro-documentary screenings.

Also, as part of the inclusion campaign, this Sunday 11, there will be a new session of the children’s workshop “Art and culture with meaning: a museum for everyone”. On this occasion, the thematic tour “Cocoa and honey through the senses” will take place, starting at 10:00 a.m., in the “Mejen Paalal” creative space.

The following week, on Sunday 18, a session focused on cognitive disabilities called “Music and dance in the Mayan culture” will be held at the same place. The workshop is aimed at children and families with or without disabilities. Those interested should fill out a registration form at visitas@granmuseodelmundomaya.com.mx because space is limited.

The Gran Museo del Mundo Maya is located on 60th Street in Unidad Revolucion and is open from Wednesday to Monday, from 9:00 to 17:00 hours (last access 4:30). Its permanent exhibition is the Mayan collection of the National Institute of Archaeology and History (INAH), which is equipped with audiovisual aids.

