Renan Barrera inaugurates training and digital inclusion classroom for seniors

In an atmosphere of joy for the users of the “Armonía” Center for the Fullness of Senior Citizens, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha inaugurated the training and digital inclusion classroom for senior citizens that will allow them to have job opportunities, as well as to be independent in carrying out online procedures and services.

In the formal ceremony held at the “Armonía” Center for the Elderly, where he was accompanied by his wife and president of the Municipal DIF, Diana Castillo Laviada, and the director of DIF Merida, Silvia Sarti Gonzalez, he stressed the importance of continuing to create opportunities and alternatives to transform Merida into a friendly city for seniors.

“As City Hall we seek to offer opportunities for well-being and fulfillment in order to give something back for all that the elderly have contributed to Mérida,” she said.

He added that seniors have not only the experience, but also the drive to continue achieving great things and the City Hall is committed to continue providing them with the best tools for their welfare and a sign of that commitment is the inauguration of the training and digital inclusion classroom.

In this regard, Nancy Mireya Leal Burgos, student of the new classroom thanked the Mayor for the continued support to the elderly and for giving them the opportunity to learn about the digital world.

After a tour of the Centro para la Plenitud de Personas Mayores “Armonía”, where he visited the dance, therapeutic gymnasium and handicrafts areas, among others, the Mayor thanked the OXXO company for the trust placed in the City of Merida by collaborating with the equipment of the classroom, which has 10 desks, 10 chairs, a projector screen, a projector, a projector, a printer and 10 computers.

He pointed out that no country, state or municipality can grow if the government works alone, since coordinated collaboration with civil society and the business community is needed to achieve positive changes.

In this regard, Castillo Laviada highlighted that one year after its opening, the “Armonía” Center for the Fullness of the Elderly has been growing by offering greater services such as physical health support, through the therapeutic gym, nutritional counseling, emotional care and social activities such as dance, singing and handicrafts.

“This is the best example that when civil society, business and government come together, great things can happen,” he said.

For his part, the Manager of Plaza OXXO, Arturo Landero Alcántara, thanked the Mayor for inviting them to support the training and digital inclusion classroom project for people because they are talented, resilient people who deserve more opportunities in life.

In her speech, Valentina Lizama Sierra, a beneficiary of the “Armonía” Center for the Elderly, thanked the Mayor for giving them the opportunity to bring them closer to technology and thus have access to the world of work.

“Armonía, you have given us our life back, Mayor. Thank you,” he said.

After the protocol event, Mayor Renán Barrera, accompanied by the President of DIF Mérida, the Manager of Plaza OXXO, and the Director of DIF Mérida, unveiled the commemorative plaque of the new training and digital inclusion classroom for senior citizens.

The new classroom has a capacity for 10 students per class and will offer courses such as memory workshop, psychology of aging, digital inclusion, network friends and information technology. The Tec Milenio University will be in charge of providing the digital educational platform that will be used by the Municipal DIF for training. The goal from December 2022 to 2024 is to train 200 senior citizens.

Before concluding his visit, the Mayor spent time with the “Armonía en Sol” choir, whom he accompanied by playing the bongo in one of the songs that the beneficiaries offered during the inauguration of the new classroom.

The “Armonía” Center for the Elderly was inaugurated on December 13, 2021 with a total investment of 13 million 449 thousand 354.52 from resources of the Municipal Social Infrastructure Fund.

This work benefits more than 500 elderly people living in 30 neighborhoods and subdivisions in the east of the city, offering health prevention services such as therapeutic gymnasium, physical activation, comprehensive assessment, occupational therapy, memory and stimulation workshop, postural hygiene and nutritional care, as well as recreational, sports, artistic and social activities.

