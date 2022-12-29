Regional Museum of the Maya Puuc Route to start construction on February 2023

During the month of February of next year, the construction of the Regional Museum of the Puuc Route will begin in Kabah, a project for which resources of 110 million pesos will be allocated.

The head of the office of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) in Yucatan, Jose Arturo Chab Cardenas, highlighted the importance of the precinct since it will exhibit the main findings registered in the diverse archaeological zones of the region.

The museum will have 800 square meters and will be built on 10 hectares of federal land.

“At the moment the work of soil mechanics has already begun to determine the placement of the footings, with the superficial foundation and at the end of January or beginning of February 2023 the construction would begin”, he detailed.

This museum will house pieces representative of the Puuc’s architecture and archaeological heritage, as well as recent findings made during the construction of the Maya Train Project.

Chab Cárdenas indicated that at the beginning it was determined that the budget would be 90 million pesos, however, due to the possible increase in some supplies and materials for 2023, an extension has been requested and now it will cost close to 110 million pesos.

The official said that Kabah was chosen instead of Uxmal with the objective of introducing tourists to the Puuc Route, which is made up of three other archaeological sites open to the public: Labná, Sayil and Xlapac.

Arturo Chab said that on December 7 the 26th anniversary of the declaration of Uxmal and the Puuc Route as Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) was commemorated.

Investment in more pre-Hispanic sites

Regarding the progress of the Program for the Improvement of Archaeological Zones (Promeza) in Yucatan, for which 900 million pesos are earmarked for various works in 10 pre-Hispanic sites open to the public, he said that it is progressing at a good pace.

“Conservation, restoration and enhancement works will be carried out, with major and minor maintenance, as well as new infrastructure. This year, we are working in Chichén Itzá, Dzibilchaltún, Ek Balam, Oxkintok and Uxmal, and from 2023 we will work in Chacmultún, Labná, Mayapán, Sayil and Xlapac,” he said.

Finally, he reiterated that on August 25 of this year, the development of Promeza began in the State, with 17 million pesos for the rescue of Dzibilchaltún, and later, they began in Oxkintok, where 5.5 million pesos were allocated.

