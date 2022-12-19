Reasons why Yucatán is your best choice for vacations

This 2022 Yucatan has managed to position itself as the trendiest destination for national and international travelers, thanks to the great attractions it has, ranging from natural and cultural, to avant-garde infrastructure that make the entity the perfect setting for any type of event.

We share with you the most outstanding features of Yucatan so that next year it will be the first choice when planning the perfect trip.

Culture originating from the Mayan People

The Mayan world is kept alive thanks to the many traditions that to this day endure within the inhabitants of the peninsula, as well as the great amount of tangible and intangible vestiges it possesses.

For example, Yucatan has 19 archaeological sites open to the public, distributed throughout the state, offering travelers a cultural mosaic full of mysticism that distinguishes the cosmogony of this civilization, which today continues to amaze the world through its great contributions, such as Chichen Itza, the only archaeological site in Mexico that has been recognized as one of the 7 Wonders of the Modern World and part of the World Heritage Site recognized by UNESCO.

Unparalleled gastronomy

The local gastronomy is considered Intangible Cultural Heritage of the State, thanks to the great contributions of its traditional cuisine, the result of the cultural crossbreeding between the Maya people, the Spanish and Lebanese, who arrived in these lands during the conquest. Today, Yucatan has managed to revolutionize the world thanks to new culinary projects where contemporary regional cuisine has gained weight in the world through its extraordinary exponents and above all, the versatility of its impressive unique flavors.

2022 was the year designated in Yucatan to celebrate in a big way its unique gastronomy, carrying out various activities around it; turning its cuisine into an international trend that has received the best chefs in the world in their kitchens; as well as the most experienced gourmets who have been captivated by the aromas, flavors and textures of the Mayab.

Almost 400 kms of coastline

Yucatan is a state that stands out for maintaining very warm temperatures throughout the year, however, during the winter these can drop to 22º C, so we can say that this destination always offers good weather to enjoy its beautiful beaches, although these are little known, have been selected as part of the most beautiful in the country, this is supported by the distinctive Platinum Beaches awarded by the Mexican Institute of Standardization and Certification, positioning in the select list, with 7 beaches, only below the neighboring state. .

Impressive architecture

In Yucatan, the architecture, as well as its culture, cuisine and much more, is the result of the fusion of the Maya World and the European presence that arrived during the period of the conquest, where the beautiful limestone buildings (typical of the area) with French touches and that once gave home to families of great ancestry, continue to make their way into the modern world, converted into museums and restaurants. For example, the mansions of Paseo de Montejo in the city of Mérida, which coexist in a cosmopolitan and modern environment; such is the case of some of the most emblematic such as Quinta Montes Molina, Casa Faller, Casas Gemelas and Casa El Pinar.

Magical Towns

A Magical Town is designated by its symbols and legends, which represent towns with history that have been the scene of transcendent events for the country, showing its identity in each of its corners. Yucatan has 4 towns that have been distinguished with this designation; Maní, Izamal, Sisal and Valladolid, each one standing out for its biodiversity, culture, natural landscapes, Mayan vestiges; as well as for its outstanding stories and events. And that, today, they are an example of inclusive and sustainable work, fostering the social, cultural and economic growth of their local population.

Haciendas

There are approximately 300 haciendas in the state, which emerged in the second half of the 19th century as a result of the impulse of the old families that had owned large territorial properties since colonial times, the participation of their heirs and the new wealthy groups that had developed in commerce.

Some of the haciendas have been able to recover their splendor and splendor; converted into luxury hotels, restaurants, tourist inns, museums or country houses. And to know a little of the splendor of those times we can find the Hacienda de Hunucmá where it is said that it was the first place where Empress Carlota stayed when she arrived in Mexico in 1865. Also, Hacienda Chablé, which today houses a boutique hotel that respected its spaces and original structure. As well as Hacienda Teya, which has hosted international figures such as Queen Sofia of Spain, Hillary Clinton, the Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg, and many others.

Natural reserves

The Mexican southeast is distinguished for being one of the most privileged areas by nature, where the jungle spaces with their flora and fauna are enchanting for their diversity, and therefore, invite the practice of ecotourism for the appreciation and fusion with nature.

That is why it is not surprising that Yucatan is home to some natural reserves such as Ria Celestun, which houses an unparalleled wealth of mangroves; Ria Lagartos, where the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea merge, making this place the preferred nesting spot for pink flamingos; while in the Alacranes Reserve is located the only coral bank in the state, considered the largest in the Gulf of Mexico.

Cenotes

Sixty-five million years ago, a meteorite hit Chicxulub, forming hundreds of cenotes and caves, which you can explore today and are the state’s hallmark. Currently, there are approximately 3,000 cenotes counted, of which only 139 are open to the public. Undoubtedly, Yucatan is home to some of the most beautiful and famous, such as Carlota, located within Hacienda Mucuyché, which is named after the Empress of Mexico, Carlota, who was the first person to bathe in its waters. Meanwhile, inside Hacienda Selva Maya is located the Saamal cenote and to reach it you must descend 20 meters to bathe in its crystalline waters.

A cosmopolitan city

Mérida is the starting point for exploring and getting to know the state. Founded in 1542 and built on the ancient Mayan city of T’hó, it stands out for its extensive offer of cultural and artistic attractions, a colonial historic center with European architectural influence and an outstanding French style that can be admired in the mansions of Paseo de Montejo, the most important avenue of the city. Currently awarded in the top 5 of the best big cities in the world to travel or visit, by a specialized international tourism media.

Growth in air connectivity and excellent highways

Yucatan is an entity that has had great growth in air infrastructure, becoming one of the states with greater connectivity in the country; with 10 domestic and 8 international routes; which add to the wide range of quality products and services, unique and unrepeatable experiences.

Likewise, its road network facilitates mobility and access to diverse communities where you can enjoy the splendor of the Mayan world.

The safest state in the country

Yucatan has been repeatedly recognized as one of the safest states to live and travel in, thanks to the joint work carried out by various agencies and authorities; positioning its capital as the second safest in the American continent, only behind Quebec in Canada. For this reason, more and more travelers come to enjoy all that this destination has to offer.

So there is no excuse to visit this state, immerse yourself in its culture and traditions that are the gateway to the Mayan World.

TYT Newsroom







