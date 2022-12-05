Presidento Joe Biden congratulates U.S. National Team for their participation in the World Cup Qatar 2022

U.S. President Joe Biden sent words of encouragement to the U.S. National Soccer Team after they fell in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Saturday. The president sent his congratulations through a Twitter post.
On the social network, Joe Biden wrote: “Friends, you made us proud. We got up and kept going. He also predicted a bright future for the 2026 international tournament, which will be held in North American territory, since the venues approved by FIFA are the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
As reported in La Verdad Noticias, Joe Biden previously celebrated the victory of the United States over the Iranian team, with which they managed to qualify to the qualifying round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This match was surrounded by controversy due to political tensions between both nations.
It should be noted that Joe Biden was very attentive to the U.S. participation in the World Cup in Qatar, as he even made a call with the players and coaching staff to encourage them to face this competition.
“I know you guys are the underdog. But you have some of the best players in the world on your team and you are representing this country,” said Joe Biden in the call he held with the U.S. National Team, which was eliminated today after losing 3-1 against the Netherlands.
It should be recalled that Joe Biden announced that he will seek reelection as President of the United States in the 2024 elections, despite the criticisms that have been issued against his administration and the advance of the Republican Party in the mid-term elections. If he wins, he will be present at the next World Cup as president.
TYT Newsroom
