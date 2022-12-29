Power outages in Yucatan: These are the neighborhoods that will not have power Thursday, December 29th.

A Yucatán power outage will take place this Thursday, so it is recommended to take precautions.
This Thursday, December 29, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will carry out maintenance work in the region, so there will be power outages in Yucatán.
The state-owned company continues to carry out maintenance in the Yucatan Peninsula in order to improve electricity service.
During this last Thursday of 2022, the CFE will perform maintenance in 1 of the Yucatán’s power lines, so outages are expected to occur during the morning and afternoon.
The work will begin at 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., so it is recommended to take precautions this day.
It should be noted that the CFE’s intervention is not a blackout; however, service is expected to be suspended for a period of 8 hours.
Calle 19 by 12 and 14 Diagonal, past the railroad tracks, Maxcanú
