Power outages across the state of Yucatan, more frequent under the AMLO administration

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will continue with maintenance works in the Peninsula during this December 9, so there will be power outages in Yucatan.
There will be 7 power outages that will be intervened during this day due to programmed maintenance works to the electrical network in the region.
It should be noted that the CFE’s work in the state is not a blackout; however, service is expected to be affected for a period of eight hours.
The company has been carrying out scheduled maintenance work on the power grid for several weeks to improve service in the region.
There will be 7 neighborhoods in the city of Merida and in the interior of the state that will be affected this Thursday, so it is recommended to take precautions.
- 27th Street by 20 and 24, Dzilám González
- 59A Street between 10 and 14, El Roble Agrícola, Mérida
- Unidad López Portillo, Lázaro Cárdenas, Mérida
- 23rd Street between 28th and 30th, Maxcanú
- 65th Street, Merida-Tixkokob highway, Merida
- 34th Street by 47A and 47B, Tizimín
- Calle 43 by 50, Valladolid
TYT Newsroom
