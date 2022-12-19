  • Expat Community,
    • Places to visit in Yucatan this holiday season

    Yucatan has a total of 106 municipalities, which stand out for their architectural and natural differences, with great attractions that make them stand out.

    However, of the total number of towns, there are several that stand out from the rest for having something special, being their main attraction for tourism.

    Each municipality has cenotes, archaeological sites, ancient churches and convents that you can visit during your visit to Yucatan.

    Also, there are the ports, where the blue sea, clean beaches and a quiet atmosphere away from the urban areas of the state stand out.

    If one of your plans is to go out for a weekend of ‘Pueblear’ (touring Pueblos), you can visit any of the 106 municipalities in the state; however, each and every one of them is special.

    It is worth mentioning that in each of them you can find typical Yucatecan food such as cochinita, relleno negro, papadzules, huevos motuleños, among others.

    • Celestún
    • El Cuyo
    • Izamal
    • Pisté
    • Progreso
    • Valladolid
    • Tizimín
    • Motul
    • San Felipe

