Pedro Castillo’s family is now legally in Mexico as political asylees

The wife and children of the former Peruvian president arrived on Wednesday, December 21st, in our country.

Yesterday morning, the wife of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, Lilia Ulcida Paredes Navarro, and her two minor children arrived in Mexico as political asylum seekers.

A few hours after their arrival, the National Institute of Migration gave them the corresponding documents proving their legal stay in Mexico. Commissioner Francisco Garduño himself was the one who gave them the documents.

The commissioner of @INAMI_mx, @fgymexico delivered today immigration documents to the wife and two children of the deposed president of Peru, Pedro Castillo Terrones, after they arrived in #CDMX from Lima.

Mrs. Lilia Ulcida Paredes Navarro, son and daughter, both minors, were given a permanent resident card on the grounds of “Political Asylum”.

The Castillo family arrived in Mexico City after staying a couple of days at the Mexican Embassy in Lima, under diplomatic protection. A safe-conduct from the Peruvian government was required for their departure.

At the airport they were received by Martin Borrego Llorente, general director for South America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the case of Ambassador Pablo Monroy Conesa, who was expelled by the Peruvian government of President Dina Boluarte, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that it will attend to the indication within the established term of 72 hours, which expires tomorrow afternoon.

“I inform you that Pedro Castillo’s family is already in Mexico City. Our country has honored its tradition of asylum. I recognize Ambassador Pablo Monroy for the effectiveness of his efforts in complex circumstances,” said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

On Tuesday, the Peruvian Foreign Minister, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, explained that the request for the departure of the Mexican diplomat is due to his interference in the internal situation of the country, which “violates the principle of non-intervention“.

Peru has declared persona non grata the Mexican ambassador to Peru, Mr. Pablo Monroy Conesa, due to the repeated expressions of the highest authorities of that country regarding the political situation in Peru.

“On the date a Diplomatic Note has been delivered to Mr. Monroy by which he is notified that he has 72 hours to leave the national territory,” justified the Andean country’s Foreign Ministry.

On December 30, 2019 in Bolivia, after the electoral conflict that led to the resignation of President Evo Morales and his departure to Mexico, the interim government of Jeanine Áñez declared the Mexican ambassador María Teresa Mercado persona non grata, who had to return on the last day of that year to Mexico City.

After presidential elections in that country in October 2020, in which Luis Arce won, Mexico reinstated the diplomat in the post and in February 2021 granted the promotion to the rank of ambassador to Minister Maria Teresa Mercado Perez, in recognition of her long career as a career diplomat.

Premier asks to stop interference

The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, renewed yesterday part of her cabinet, while trying to get out of a crisis after the dismissal of her predecessor, Pedro Castillo, which also generated a diplomatic friction with Mexico.

As President of the Council of Ministers (Prime Minister), the lawyer Alberto Otárola took over from Pedro Angulo. This is the second cabinet chief in two weeks of Boluarte’s administration and the seventh in a year and a half.

Otárola was until now head of Defense and was the one who endorsed the state of emergency in Peru, which allowed the Armed Forces to intervene in the control of the protests that supported Castillo.

In his first speech as premier, Otarola asked the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, to stop referring to the crisis in his country.

“Peru regrets that a brother country, with which we have maintained historic cultural ties over many years, is in a regrettable state of diplomatic relations fostered, mainly, by Mr. Lopez,” Otarola said.

He made a call “for Mr. López to stop referring to Peru, because we have achieved with great effort that our country is in peace and we will not allow people who have no relation with the government of Peru to manifest themselves causing incessant interference“.

Urge for elections to be held

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador regretted that the Mexican ambassador to Peru was declared persona non grata by the government of that country and also criticized the Peruvian army for dissolving demonstrations carried out by citizens of that country.

During his morning press conference, the Mexican President considered that a solution to the political and social crisis unleashed in Peru by the dismissal of Pedro Castillo would be to immediately call for new elections so that Dina Boluarte leaves office as soon as possible.

The case of Peru is regrettable, it is a country with a brotherly people that for many years, at least six years to date, have had five presidents.

“Why don’t they call for elections immediately. I am sure that in that way the people will wait and in a rational, democratic way, the conflict will be faced, but to want to impose authorities by force using the army? Unfortunately, this will generate more suffering and instability”, considered López Obrador.

He assured that the United States continues to have a very strong influence on what happens in Latin American countries, and for this reason he will seek to address the issue of the events in Peru in the next summit he will have in January with the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

He added that Mexico will not break off relations with Peru and that a person in charge of the embassy will be appointed shortly.

He insisted that it is necessary to raise Latin American integration with respect for the sovereignty of all countries in the region.

