Passenger Traffic Up 24.6% at 12 Mexican Airports

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of November 2022, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2021 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.

For November 2022, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 24.6%, compared to the same period of 2019. Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and Guadalajara presented an increase in passenger traffic of 49.0%, 31.1%, 26.4% and 14.9% respectively, compared to November 2019.

PASSENGER TRAFFIC 2022 COMPARED TO 2019

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

PASSENGER TRAFFIC 2022 COMPARED TO 2021

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE MONTH:

Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during November 2022 increased by 23.9%, compared to November 2021; load factors for the month went from 72.4% in November 2021 to 80.3% in November 2022.

New routes:

Puerto Vallarta – Toluca: Viva Aerobus

Guanajuato – Merida: Volaris

Puerto Vallarta – Edmonton: Flair

Guadalajara – Orlando: Frontier

Kingston – Atlanta: Frontier

Kingston – Santo Domingo: Arajet

Puerto Vallarta – Comox: WestJet (reopening)

Los Cabos – Calgary: Air Canada (reopening)

Source: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Sonora; Guanajuato City, Guanajuato; Morelia, Michoacan; Aguascalientes City, Aguascalientes; Mexicali, Baja California and Los Mochis, Sinaloa. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. On October 10, 2019, GAP assumed control of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica.







Comments

comments