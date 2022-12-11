Owner of “Huacho Martin” local Art Supplies, Crafts & Framing shop dies

Mrs. Elizabeth Martin Pacheco, owner of the haberdashery “Huacho Martin” passed away on Saturday, December 10th, of a heart attack.
The death occurred in the warehouse area of the Centro branch located on 58th Street between 65th and 63rd.
The deceased, 70 years old, was working when at one point she fell calling the attention of the other employees who immediately alerted the police authorities, who arrived minutes later only to confirm that the woman had no vital signs.
Semero personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) conducted an investigation into the fires and reported that the woman’s cause of death was an acute myocardial infarction.
The body was identified by one of the deceased’s sons, who did not provide further details of what happened.
Elizabeth was well known and appreciated in the commercial area for many years, she was the sister of businessman and politician Juan José Martín Pacheco, who currently presides over the Mexican Association of Hotels in Yucatán (AMHY).
TYT Newsroom
