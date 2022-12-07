New health program launched in Campeche

President Andrés Manuel López announced on Monday that today in Escárcega, Campeche, the new state health modernization program that will federalize medical services in that state, through IMSS-Bienestar, began.

He highlighted that nine states will now have this plan: Nayarit, Colima, Tlaxcala, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Guerrero, Veracruz and Campeche.

During his press conference at the Seventh Military Naval Region in Campeche, the President assured that since he took office he made a commitment to improve the country’s health sector, but argued that due to the Covid pandemic, his government had to focus on “saving lives”. While he stressed that his administration is improving the situation in health centers and hospitals, he assures.

He also insisted that the deficit of health professionals in the country is due to the neoliberal policy that rejected young people who wanted to serve as doctors.

He highlighted before the state governor that important governmental investments are being made in Campeche, such as the Mayan Train, but he also assured that 90% of the families in the state are supported with social programs.

Likewise, the president said that he will always support the governor of the state, Layda Sansores San Roman, of whom he said that she is not alone.

Governor Sansores San Roman said that many young people participated in her march-report last Sunday, November 27th, while she said that they are the relay in the President’s political movement.

The governor thanked the general director of the CFE, Manuel Bartlett, for an electricity plant so that gas can reach Campeche. She also thanked President López Obrador for the construction of the Mayan Train, which she said is the most important project in the world.

Sansores mentioned that today the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) begins to analyze the case of the liberation of 3 Campeche citizens who are imprisoned for the crime of kidnapping in Tabasco.

This case was shown in the Netflix documentary “Duda razonable” and the governor mentioned that the presiding minister of the SCJN, Arturo Zaldívar is going to “crown” his term of office, which ends on December 31 by discussing this case.

At the same time, José Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy, while giving a report on security in Campeche, said that the crimes of femicide, extortion, intentional injuries, transportation and home robbery, as well as robbery of pedestrians and businesses are on the rise.

He also highlighted that the municipalities of Campeche, Carmen and Escárcega concentrate the highest number of crimes.

TYT Newsroom







